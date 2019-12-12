Bay Insurance Announces Florida Blue Insurance in Bradenton and Cape Coral, Florida

Fort Myers, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2019 --Ever since the establishment of the agency, Bay Insurance has been servicing communities with Florida Blue Insurance in Bradenton and Cape Cora, Florida. As a leading agency in the industry, Bay Insurance focuses on delivering a range of health insurance products that make a positive impact.



For years, BCBS has been working to help people and communities achieve better health. As a full-service agency, Bay Insurance continues to connect with the communities it serves through member outreach, financial support of community health programs, volunteer efforts, and sponsorship of Fitness and Wellness programs throughout Florida.



To ensure positive and long-lasting results, Bay Insurance goes above and beyond the expectation of its clients, emphasizing the importance of living healthier and more fulfilling lives.



The reason Florida Blue has become so popular is that as a corporation, they can maintain the highest ethical and professional standards. Not only do they strictly adhere to both state and federal regulations, but they also serve to preserve the ethical integrity of Florida Blue that has a profound impact on the individuals they serve.



The clients at Bay Insurance are treated as individuals and not as mere policy. This is what has earned the agency a stellar reputation. They offer a variety of group health insurance options designed with Florida businesses and residents in mind. The range of policies includes Group Health Benefit Plans for small businesses, individual and family health plans, and other affordable health care policies.



For those above 65 years of age, Florida Blue announces a wide variety of Medicare plans to supplement or replace Medicare coverage. Irrespective of counties, one can take advantage of 'same age forever' benefit, while enjoying a consistent premium that never increases due to the age. The expert agents extend their help to find the right plan for the clients at the right price.



For more information on BCBS in Naples and Port Charlotte, Florida, visit: https://www.floridahealthplansonline.com/.



About Bay Insurance

The agents at Bay Insurance have been active participants in the evolution of the healthcare industry, embracing new technologies that add value and efficiency and reviewing each new product introduction to determine its value to their clients.