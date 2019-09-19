Bay Insurance Brings in Quality Group Health Insurance in Lakeland and Brandon, Florida

Fort Myers, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2019 --Considering the steep rise in medical expense and hospitalization costs, seeking proper coverage has become quite famous. To retain their clients, employers now offer group health insurance which can save lots of money.



Bay Insurance has been helping employers and employees enjoy all the advantages of group health insurance coverage for more than 30 years. The most significant advantage of group health insurance in Lakeland and Brandon, Florida, for employees, is the higher number of people in the pool that is getting the insurance.



As a premier insurance company, Bay Insurance strives to keep premier as much low as possible following the group in mind. The goal is to help the employee who can afford insurance for themselves and their family.



Rating an individual to determine premiums for health insurance is always a more expensive proposition than evaluating an entire group. The principal is critical to the practice and application of insurance. The larger the risk pool, the lower the cost for each individual. This creates more options at lower prices than otherwise be available through individual plans. With a group of health insurance plan, Bay Insurance offers a more focused approach to ensure the right options available with each project.



Another great advantage of a health insurance plan is the tax benefits it offers. As an employer, one may qualify for a small business health care tax credit when providing health insurance to employees. Paying for part of their premium accounts for credit back on the taxes, as well as, additional compensation in the form of reimbursement towards insurance premiums.



Florida Blue and Bay Insurance is a winning combination for employers and employees. Bay Insurance offers a host of health plans and programs designed to safeguard the good health of employees and employers.



For more information on Blue Cross Blue Shield in Bradenton and St. Petersburg, Florida, kindly visit https://www.floridahealthplansonline.com/florida-blue-insurance-blue-cross-blue-shield-bonita-springs-fort-myers-tampa-lakeland/.



About Bay Insurance

For more than three decades, Bay Insurance has provided the residents of Bradenton and St. Petersburg FL and the surrounding area markets with a level of professional service and quality health insurance products. They are one of the trusted sources for finding group health insurance in Lakeland and Brandon, Florida.