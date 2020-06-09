Bay Insurance Emerges as a Leading Local Agency for Florida Blue in Sarasota and Lakeland, Florida

Fort Myers, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2020 --Since its inception, the fundamental objective of BCBS has been to meet Florida's growing need for affordable health care. For all these years, the company continues to be the only name known for its health insurance products and other solutions. Bay Insurance has emerged as a leading agency for Florida Blue in Sarasota and Lakeland, Florida, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.



Florida Blue continues to serve communities using member outreach, financial support of community health programs, volunteer efforts, and sponsorship of Fitness and Wellness programs throughout Florida. Their experience and commitment enable them to render the best service throughout Sarasota and Fort Myers, affecting businesses and individuals in Lakeland, Tampa, Naples, and Bradenton, as well as Bonita Springs and beyond. Beyond insurance, Florida Blue offers more practical advantages about education, helping individuals live healthier and more fulfilling lives.



As one of the leading health insurance solutions, Florida Blue continues to be appreciated for the highest ethical and professional standards. While their stringent compliance with both state and federal regulations is impressive, it is the principal ethos of Florida Blue that has a profound impact on the individuals they serve. The rising preference for insurance is the result of their core values that make it possible.



A range of group health insurance and health benefit plans are typically designed with Florida businesses and residents. Bay Insurance has stood up as a leading agency, offering various insurance options that are effective and affordable.



Additionally, Florida Blue supports the needs of the senior citizens by equipping them with a wide variety of Medicare plans to supplement or replace Medicare coverage. With the "same age forever" benefit available in many counties, one may enjoy a consistent premium that never increases due to age. The Bay Insurance Agent will help people select the right plan at the right price.



For more information on Medicare plans in Naples and Brandon, Florida, visit https://www.floridahealthplansonline.com/medicare-supplement-plans-lakeland-naples-sarasota-tampa-bonita-springs/.



About Bay Insurance

The agents at Bay Insurance have been active participants in the evolution of the healthcare industry, embracing new technologies that add value and efficiency and reviewing each new product introduction to determine its value to their clients.