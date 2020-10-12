Bay Insurance Provides Premium Plans for Group Health Insurance in Brandon and Sarasota, Florida

Fort Myers, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2020 --Bay Insurance has been focused on providing Florida the best possible health insurance solutions for more than three decades. The agency staff members have witnessed many profound changes taking place within the health insurance industry over the years. They have managed to evolve and upgrade their offerings on their basis. Due to their consistent quality services, they are considered to be among the most reliable health insurance providers in Cape Coral and Fort Myers, Florida. The professionals at Bay Insurance have been active participants in the evolution of the healthcare industry and have embraced new technologies that add value and efficiency to their offerings. Being a local Agency for Florida Blue, Bay Insurance enjoys the advantage of having access to a portfolio of health insurance products that have been designed as per the specific needs of discerning clients.



Bay Insurance has been helping employers and employees enjoy the many advantages of group health insurance in Brandon and Sarasota, Florida for more than thirty years. These plans assist the employees with various medical expenses and help employers retain experienced and talented employees by providing them the right benefits package that comprises comprehensive health insurance solutions. Moreover, employers may also qualify for a small business health care tax credit when providing health insurance to their employees. Hence, investing in such insurance plans can offer them a chance to get a credit back on their taxes and get additional compensation in the form of reimbursement towards insurance premiums.



As a local agency for Florida Blue, Bay Insurance offers many health plans and programs designed to safeguard employees' good health. Florida Blue offers a range of risk management solutions specifically designed for small businesses, including BluesOptions, BlueCare, and BlueSelect.



Give Bay Insurance a call at 800-330-7124.



About Bay Insurance

Bay Insurance is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. This agency offers insurance solutions to people across Florida.