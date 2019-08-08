Bay Insurance Serves Communities with Florida Blue Insurance, BCBS in Bradenton and Naples, Florida

Fort Myers, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2019 --Ever since the inception of BCBS, the goal was to meet Florida's growing need for affordable health care. For nearly 3/4 of a country, BCBS in Bradenton and Naples, Florida has generated a lot of coverage. As a leading innovator in the industry, they provide a range of health insurance options that make a positive impact. Bay Insurance is proud to be the local agency for Florida Blue.



Florida Blue helps connect with communities it serves through member outreach, financial support of community health programs, volunteer efforts, and sponsorship of Fitness and Wellness programs throughout Florida.



With Florida Blue, the focus is not just finding suitable insurance but also encouraging individuals to live healthier and more fulfilling lives. As a corporation, Florida Blue continues to maintain the highest ethical and professional standards. While their uncompromising adherence to both state and federal regulations is impressive, it is the moral integrity of Florida Blue that has a profound impact on the individuals they serve.



Florida Blue comes in with a variety of group health insurance plans such as Group Health Benefit Plans for small businesses, individual and family health plans, etc.



For the elderly over 65 and eligible for Medicare, Florida Blue offers a wide variety of Medicare plans to supplement or replace Medicare coverage. They understand that choosing health insurance policies for the first time can be a little confusing for some. This is why they offer assistance and guidance of their experienced and knowledgeable insurance agents who can help one pick right.



The other health insurance plans available to them include PPO, HMO, dental, group health insurance policies. With more than 20 years in the industry, Bay Insurance has earned a reputation for providing useful health insurance to everyone at affordable issues.



For more information on health insurance in Bradenton and Naples, Florida, visit http://www.floridahealthplansonline.com/health-insurance-bonita-springs-fort-myers-tampa-lakeland/.



About Bay Insurance

The professionals at Bay Insurance have been active participants in the evolution of the healthcare industry, embracing new technologies that add value and efficiency and reviewing each new product introduction to determine its value to their clients.