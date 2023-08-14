Bay Insurance Specializes in Group Health Insurance in Lakeland and Sarasota, Florida

Fort Myers, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2023 --The hefty medical costs can be a major psychological and financial toll for individuals. Not all can afford Medicaid and other health insurance products. Understandably, many people are selective about choosing a company before joining. Recent findings show that companies providing group health insurance experience can more likely retain employees than those without such insurance.



Employees become more interested in working for employers that value employee welfare. Group health insurance in Lakeland and Sarasota, Florida can improve productivity, eliminating the worry for out-of-pocket medical expenses. Plus, it offers various healthcare services, including comprehensive medical and routine checkups, hospitalization coverage, mental health service, maternity and newborn care, and more.



Bay Insurance has offered group health insurance coverage for over 30 years. As a leading provider of group health plans, they provide employees and employers with numerous insurance perks.



As an independent Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association licensee, Bay Insurance helps clients with coverage to protect them from high medical costs. They allow coverage benefits even when clients are away from home.



From individual to family plans, Bay Insurance enables clients to choose what fits their needs best. They also maintain rapport with a wide network of health providers, ensuring that clients can receive quality care wherever they are.



For many businesses, group health insurance is more than just a mere insurance perk. It can be a strategic tool that serves employees and the company alike. When choosing a job, top talent looks for comprehensive benefits packages, including health insurance. The premiums that the business pays toward group health insurance are generally tax-deductible.



Healthier employees take fewer sick days, leading to increased productivity. It's often easier and more cost-effective for employees to access healthcare through group insurance plans. At Bay Insurance, the insurers strive to identify the best policy for their clients. The goal is to streamline the process and increase client satisfaction.



They take time to understand the client's workforce's specific needs, budget constraints, and unique characteristics. They analyze the potential health risks within the group to understand the coverage requirements. Plus, they design suitable and flexible plan options to cater to the diverse needs of the employee group.



About Bay Insurance

Bay Insurance is the local agency for Florida Blue Insurance, and they have been serving Bonita Springs, Bradenton, Fort Myers, Lakeland, Naples, Sarasota, Tampa, FL, and all of West, Central, and Southwest Florida for many years. They also offer Advantage Plans, Medicare Supplement Plans, Group Health Insurance by Blue Cross Blue Shield, BCBS.