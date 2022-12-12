Bay Insurance Specializes in Open Enrollment in St. Petersburg and Lakeland, Florida

Fort Myers, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2022 --Open enrollment is an opportunity to enroll in or make changes to a health insurance plan unless one experiences a qualifying life event, such as losing or gaining health coverage, getting married, having a child, or moving to a new address. Employees can change their current plan during open enrollment or choose a new one.



As per the terms and conditions, certain requirements must be met to be eligible for coverage. First, a person must be employed to have coverage under the employer-sponsored health plan. Secondly, a person must have experienced a qualifying life event to be eligible for special enrollment.



Usually, the open enrollment in St. Petersburg and Lakeland, Florida starts at the beginning of every year and ends on a certain date, or if an individual experiences a life event such as childbirth, marriage, or the loss of a job, that person has to sign up for coverage during a special enrollment period.



Bay Insurance offers various insurance products to fit individuals, families, and businesses. They carry insurance plans such as open enrollment plans, Medicare, Medicare Advantage, Medigap, and Medicare prescriptions. They believe every life has value and all individuals are entitled to quality healthcare coverage. They encourage people to enroll in a plan without being pressured to buy unnecessary coverage. They also provide additional coverage for specific ailments, long-term care, and hospitalization.



Their insurance agents help clients determine the best coverage based on age, sex, location, and family needs. They understand the health insurance guidelines in most states, including the availability of state health insurance exchanges that give consumers a choice of plans. Their knowledge of open enrollment coverage, penalties, and community rating can help consumers select the best plan and keep them in good standing with the federal government.



About Bay Insurance

Bay Insurance is an active player in health sector development, adopting new technologies that bring value and efficiency and assessing every new product release to establish its worth for its customers.