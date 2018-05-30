Bay Management Group Philadelphia Posted Impressive Figures in Their First Six Months in Philadelphia

Asheville, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2018 --Bay Management Group Philadelphia has taken a strong step into the Philadelphia Property Management market in the last 6 months. Through April they have 445 units already under management with another 41 on the books to close before the end of May. This brings them to over 62 different clients with properties currently under management in the Philadelphia market and almost $650,000 in monthly rents under management.



The Philadelphia office is managing a solid mix of both single-family homes and multifamily buildings with currently 112 single families and 333 multifamily units on the books.



Although BMG Philadelphia is still relatively new to the Philadelphia Property Management market they have seen some amazing growth and success already in just their first six months and are proud to be building from their successes in the Baltimore and Laurel, MD locations.



Bay Management Group currently operates Property Management Offices in Baltimore MD, Laurel MD and Philadelphia, PA.



https://www.BayMgmtGroup.com/