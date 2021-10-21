Bay Marketing Concepts Removes Financial Burden with BCBS in Port Charlotte and Lakeland, Florida

Fort Myers, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/21/2021 --Clients must enroll in comprehensive insurance under 65 employer programs, including dental and vision, to be eligible. Health cards are not available for members of Medicare, the Federal Employees Program, Student Blue, the State Health Plan, or self-insurance group health plans.



Depending on the product selected by the member, the card will be pre-loaded with a balance of US$100 to US$500. They can be used to purchase over-the-counter medications, food, child care items, sporting goods, vitamins, and other health-related items. According to Blue Cross FL, members cannot use these cards to pay for insurance premiums, prescription medications, cigarettes, alcohol, or firearms.



Everyone needs decent health insurance, and Bay Marketing Concepts will assist clients in obtaining BCBS in Port Charlotte and Lakeland, Florida. They provide low-cost health insurance to many consumers across the state as the award-winning Blue Cross FL firm. Get in contact with the professionals to choose the best health insurance plan for the budget and health requirements.



Most individuals in the United States rely on Blue Cross Blue Shield or BCBS, businesses since they are the largest group of health insurance with a significant market share. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mid-Florida Agencies, based in Leesburg and Eustis, provides a comprehensive range of health insurance options, including dependable and affordable medical plans and family health, affordable dental insurance policies and plans, Health Savings Accounts, and unique treatment and procedure options.



Bay Marketing Concepts is renowned for providing consumers with the best Florida blue in Sarasota and Tampa, Florida. The experts here are so knowledgeable and skilled that they can help the customer decide which solution is best for them. The company is the ideal alternative for individuals who want to ensure they have the finest insurance coverage. These low-cost insurance plans have additional benefits, such as an extensive network of skilled dentists, simple claims with less paperwork, and affordable preventative care.



Additional advantages include fitness club membership discounts, alternative medicine and vision care savings, massage treatment discounts, and weight management discounts. Those interested in finding the best mix of rates, coverage, and alternatives for their circumstances and lifestyle should contact the professionals at Bay Marketing Concepts.



About Bay Insurance

The agents at Bay Insurance have been active participants in the healthcare industry's evolution, embracing new technologies that add value and efficiency and reviewing each new product introduction to determine its value to their clients.