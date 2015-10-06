Long Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2015 --Bayfront Youth & Family Services' Residential Facility, an RCL14 Group Home that has been operating for over 15 years, will be closing effective October 31st, 2015.



During the last several months, Bayfront Youth & Family Services has been working to resolve neighborhood grievances by implementing community forums, restructuring the facility's management and making major changes to their Residential Program. Despite these efforts, it is no longer in the best interest of Bayfront and their clients for the facility to continue to operate. In mid-September, Bayfront was informed by the landlord that their lease on the property would not be renewed. This unfortunate news, along with the ongoing dissension amongst the neighbors, resulted in the Board of Directors decision to voluntarily close the Residential Facility on September 26, 2015.



"As an organization, our number one goal is to provide a safe, supportive and stable home environment for our clients", said Maryam Ribadu Jenkins, President/CEO of Bayfront Youth & Family Services. "To continue to work towards this goal, Bayfront's current focus will be in aiding displaced clients to transition to their prospective placements both successfully and safely."



Not only does Bayfront's closure impact the lives of 35 foster youth, it adds further strain on the mental health community as resources for those most at risk are already limited. Since news of the closure, staff have been helping clients process their feelings of anxiety and stress related to the disruption in their current positive treatment programs and uncertainty of their futures. Bayfront has also been forced to lay off over 100 staff organization-wide.



About Bayfront Youth & Family Services

Bayfront Youth & Family Services is a 501©3, non-profit organization that provides quality intensive behavioral treatment services for children and adolescents. Headquarters for the organization are located at 324 E. Bixby Road in Long Beach, California.



For more information about Bayfront Youth & Family Services, visit http://www.bayfrontyfs.org or call 562-595-8111.