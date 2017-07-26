Bayshore Home Care Has Award Winning Professionals for Home Health Care in Florida and Clearwater

Largo, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/26/2017 --Bayshore Home Care, one of the premier providers of senior care in Tampa and Hillsborough County, has been in the news more than once for their award winning services. They have some of the finest and skilled professionals working for them who have made the agency proud by earning prestigious Florida State Home Care Award in the paraprofessional category. The judgment of the winner for this category is done on several parameters that include dependability, longevity, commitment, sensitivity to the needs of the client,a strong sense of Team Spirit, professionalism in dealing with difficult situations and more. Though there were several contenders, the professionals at Bayshore Home Care have put them behind and have emerged as the deserving candidate.



Care giving is an entirely different profession altogether, and it is not everyone's cup of tea. Being a caregiver in a home setting often means being a surrogate family member plus some; taking care of the daily care needs of the clients is often a thankless job and for a professional, at Bayshore Home Care it is not only about praise that drives them. All the professionals offering home health care in Florida and Clearwater has the heart for seniors and strives to brighten the days of their clients. They are true heroes in the community dedicated to making life beautiful and stress-free for others.



The health care providers offer companionship for the elderly, and an array of other in home care services for seniors. They are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and offer meal preparation, transportation, errands and shopping, pet care, laundry and light housekeeping and more.



Call 800-335-2150 or visit http://www.bayshorehomecare.com/ for more details.



About Bayshore Home Care

Bayshore Home Care is Bay Area's premier home care provider. They are a licensed and family owned agency with more than 30 years of experience in providing senior care in Tampa and Hillsborough County.