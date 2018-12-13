Bayshore Home Care Is the Trusted Source for Elder Care in Tampa and Pinellas County Florida

Largo, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/13/2018 --It has been seen that on an average Nearly 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson's disease annually. Families with senior members in the family suffering from this disease often have a hard time managing them and work together. That is why they have to opt for professional assistance. That is where Bayshore Home Care comes into the picture. They are a home care agency that has some of the qualified, skilled and trained professionals working for them who are experts at providing at home care in St Petersburg and Clearwater Florida. They can take care of the senior members in the family who are suffering from this degenerative disease.



Parkinson's disease is a progressive, degenerative disease affecting movement and cognition over time. People usually notice those with Parkinson's because they have hand and head tremors, rigidity in the body and an unusual gait.



Parkinson's typically begins to manifest itself when people are in their 60's. Parkinson's affects motor ability, causing compromised balance and resulting in an increased risk of falls. Although there is currently no cure for Parkinson's, there are treatments that reduce the severity of the symptoms, allowing those with the disease some comfort and relief. Along with proper care and all the time monitoring, those who have Parkinson's disease can stay in their home without falling victim to any mishap. At the same time, other family members can also go on with their daily work without being bothered about the safety and security of the senior members who have Parkinson's disease.



Bayshore Home Care has earned the trust of their clients over the many years in providing in-home companionship as well as elder care in Tampa and Pinellas County Florida.



