Bayshore Home Care Providing Senior Care in Tampa and Pinellas County

Largo, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2017 --According to the recent article published in the New York Times, as seniors are living longer, but not necessarily in full health, it is becoming more and more of a burden for the adult children and women to look after them even though they do not live nearby their aging patients. In this competitive world, where time is so limited, seeking senior care in Tampa and Pinellas County FL seems the right option.



According to the Alzheimer's Association, employed women are the worst sufferers for they often take a leave from work to attend the care-giving duties, compared to men. Their engagement into care-giving duties often affects their career, marriages, leaving them socially isolated. Sometimes, it goes to such an extend that they end up losing their employment benefits and at times losing their jobs altogether. A significant percent say that they were penalized at work because of their caregiving responsibilities.



Bayshore Home HealthCare is a leading home care company equipped with advanced technology that can improve the experience of elderly by reducing treatment times and limiting hospital visits. Using the latest technology, the Bayshore is treating senior people in Tampa and Pinellas County, FL through the detailed medical assessment provided by the expert doctors or medical professionals. To create the best result for the elderly, they are always focused on activity-based care. The results have been an unmitigated success for all involved, particularly the seniors.



Bayshore offers respite programs, as well as hospital to home programs that offer hands-on help to seniors. They are efficient in handling all kinds of compassionate duties generally performed by women while giving them time for self-care. The company like Bayshore has been responding to the silent alarm and proving support for these women.



About Bayshore Home Care

With over 30 years of experience, Bayshore Home Care has been providing comprehensive home health care and senior care services at affordable cost.