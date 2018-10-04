Bayshore Home Health Care Performs Elder Care in Clearwater and Pinellas County FL

Largo, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2018 --Healthcare services are not restricted to medical services that are commonly provided through medical institutions, hospital, and clinics. To make the whole process simpler especially for the senior citizens, Bayshore Home Health Care is here for elder care in Clearwater and Pinellas County, Florida.



The approach focuses on activity-based care. The staff is trained to engage the elder's mind, body, and spirit. With three decades of experience in the industry, the company is one of the most experienced home care assistance providers in Florida. They believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to remain independent in their home, and that is why their home health aides provide the personal care assistance necessary to ensure their client's health and dignity.



They also assist with bathing, dressing, toileting, and grooming for those who experience difficulty managing themselves. They understand the sensitivity that comes with this level of home care assistance, and their caregivers can make every effort to provide a safe and comfortable environment for personal care.



Taking prescribed medication on time is crucial for maintaining health and wellness; however, people often forget to take it. At Bayshore Home Health Care, the caregivers can keep track of what medications need to be taken and when providing gentle reminders when necessary.



From light housekeeping and meal preparation to running errands and laundry, they can provide the clients with the assistance one needs to enjoy a clean and relaxing home environment.



The company also specializes in companionship for the elderly, and an array of other in-home care services for seniors. The experienced and compassionate caregivers are dedicated to helping the clients maintain their independence and allow them to stay in their own home comfortably. They also provide education and coaching to families or clients on specific disease management.



For more information about companionship in Florida, visit https://www.bayshorehomecare.com/home-companion-services-in-largo-fl-holiday-fl-pasco-county-pinellas-county.



About Bayshore Home Care

Bayshore Home Care is a reputed and dedicated home care agency that offers at home care St Petersburg and senior companionship. They have nearly 25 years of experience in providing home care in Clearwater and Tampa Florida.