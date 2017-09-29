Bayshore Homecare Emerges at the Top for in Home Care in Clearwater and Tampa, Florida for Those with Parkinson's Disease

Largo, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2017 --Families with family members who are suffering from Parkinson's disease need some professional assistance all the time. It is not easy to deal with a patient who is suffering from Parkinson's disease. Parkinson's disease is a progressive, degenerative disease affecting movement and cognition over time. People usually notice those with Parkinson's because they have hand and/or head tremors, rigidity in the body and an unusual gait.



Those of 60 years of age are the targets, and it has been seen that nearly 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with this disease annually. Parkinson's disease affects motor ability, causing compromised balance and resulting in an increased risk of falls. Since there is currently no cure for Parkinson's disease there are treatments that reduce the severity of the symptoms, allowing those with the disease some comfort and relief. As patients suffering from Parkinson's need to be monitored around the clock, families look out for someone who would provide in home care in Clearwater and Tampa, Florida. Bayshore Homecare has been helping families in this regard.



Bayshore Homecare is a renowned and reliable provider of a home companion in Tampa and St Petersburg, Florida. They not only specialize in senior home care, but have skilled and caring professionals who are available to provide home companionship and run all daily errands. They are also trained to cater to the patients medically so that they can administer them their medicines and assist them to hospitals and doctor's appointments.



About Bayshore Homecare

Bayshore Homecare, founded in 1986, is an agency that offers in home care in Clearwater and Tampa, Florida. They also offer home care for elders and personal care assistance.