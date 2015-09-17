BazaarCart, an Online Grocery Store in Delhi NCR Launches Campaign of Save Rs.21000 to Reduce Shopping Bills

Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2015 --The Internet has become an important shopping platform for people wishing to buy products online that are cheaper than Supermarkets. One company, which has watched the prices of grocery shopping increase in India has now launched a new campaign to Reduce the shopping bills



BazaarCart, which provides customers with a whole range of products from branded foods, Staples, personal care to International foods has quickly become one of the most recommend online grocery stores in Delhi. The company that also sells Organic and Baba Ramdev Patanjali products in Delhi NCR intend to update the product range to offer the widest selection of grocery products possible.



The online Grocery shopping platform was designed to help people avoid the stress of going to different shops to buy their weekly grocery shopping. They understand that consumers have busy lives and wanted to help people find a more convenient way to shop that would help reduce their shopping bills. By using BazaarCart it only takes consumers a matter of minutes to find what they are looking for and order their shopping.



Shrenuj Jalan, aged 20, who is the founder of BazaarCart said: "We launched the site to help people who found grocery shopping expensive and tiring. We try to make grocery shopping in Delhi NCR more affordable, Convenient at the same time helping people to save on transportation, Parking and other costs that customers have to incur when they go to supermarkets."



The online grocery store in Delhi NCR provides customers with a convenient way to shop. The delivery service helps people who have busy schedules or who find it difficult to leave their home. When a customer orders online, it will be delivered direct to their door. The company offers delivery across most parts of Delhi & NCR. As well as offering low-priced products and a delivery service, BazaarCart also provides customers with a cash back service on every order.



BazaarCart has regular promotional deals, which can include the current deal offering customers 50% off rice. These deals are updated on a regular basis showing BazaarCart commitment to keep grocery shopping prices in Delhi NCR low.This is the reason which has made BazaarCart a household name in Delhi NCR where BazaarCart is progressing rapidly with more than 30000 Registered Customers.



To learn more about BazaarCart and how grocery shopping in Delhi NCR can be more affordable, please visit http://www.bazaarcart.com



About BazaarCart

BazaarCart is a startup started by Shrenuj Jalan, 20 year old CA & CS final student based in Delhi NCR. The focus is to create an innovative channel that can deliver more for less to the Delhi NCR consumers. Being from a commerce field they always thought why all the IIT'ians are getting ahead in the E-commerce business when the fact is the team know the market better. They understand the concept of costing better than any engineer.



Media Contact:

8010-103-104

customerfirst@bazaarcart.com