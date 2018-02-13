BazaarCart to Partner with Patanjali Ayurved- Next Unilever of India

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2018 --Delhi based Online Grocery Shopping Company Bazaarcart.com is gearing to Partner with Patanjali, Next Unilever of India. BazaarCart has also launched a Special Patanjali Online section so that customers can buy Patanjali products online very easily. The E-commerce player has decided to encourage the use of Patanjali Products by creating a separate section and including a wide Range of Patanjali products from Huge Patanjali Products list.



Patanjali Ayurved has not only become a trendsetter in the market with its herbal-organic propositioning FMCG products but also disrupted the market since its launch.



The company has witnessed boundless success since past five years. And to the top of that big FMCG players are on now on the route to follow Baba Ramdev's proposition.



Earlier, the firm depended on the franchise outlets of its competitors for growth, but now it is looking forward to the aggressive expansion of its Online retail presence. The company is gearing up to take the tried-and-tested channels of distribution. Currently, Patanjali boasts 5,000 distributors and stands with the target of achieving 25,000+ distributors in the upcoming years. BazaarCart- a highly reputed online Grocery store is planning to take initiative in making Patanjali, India's next Unilever. Its partnership with the company will be a huge step in this concern. With its untiring efforts, Bazaarcart intends to create a huge market for Patanjali products, while making them easily accessible to the consumers.



As per Baba Ramdev's forecast about Patanjali, the company will be gaining double profits this fiscal year. Patanjali has come up with the wide range of FMCG products including biscuits, shampoos, dairy products, and noodles. Statistics, state Rs 10,561 crore revenue of the company for the financial year 2016-2017. BazaarCart is next in the cue of Online distributors, empowering the company to break that monopoly existing in the market since decades.



BazaarCart's partnership with the company is one of the biggest steps to enhance the popularity of Patanjali Products Online and make it a global leader. As of Baba Ramdev's statement, Patanjali is already a leader in a number of categories including ghee and honey. The management of this Haridwar-based company is striving hard to become the largest swadeshi brand in the upcoming years.



The stats report that Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd has lost almost 54.3%, market share to Patanjali products in toothpaste. Even its net sales have dropped by 3-4% year on year. A noteworthy point is that there is no stopping for the Patanjali. Even after such huge success, it continues to expand its range of FMCG products.



The site of the company showcases the wide range of Patanjali Products list along with its expansion programs. Foreseeing the immense growth of the company, BazaarCart has come up with a brilliant idea of facilitating people with the mega availability of Patanjali products. Its partnership with the Patanjali is a revolutionary step in Promoting Ayurvedic & Herbal Products in Young Generation.



Patanjali is attempting to invigorating strides for smashing the monopoly of Unilever, Colgate Palmolive, Procter & Gamble, Nestle and other Multi-National companies. The firm is now working with some of the best industry experts in order to patch up the tricky areas and give momentum to the company's success. With Patanjali online, BazaarCart intends to bridge the gap between the distribution and supply chain system and make inventory management efficient. The consolidation will further enhance the swadeshi brand's popularity online. Moreover, this Online Grocery store intends to serve the needs of people with the pricing discounts for extra benefits of Patanjali consumers. The partnership is sure to give a tough fight to the old players sitting in the market.



