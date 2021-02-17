BB Communications Group Notes Firm Growth and Brand Revitalization

Lansdale, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/17/2021 --The water industry's preeminent marketing communications agency, BB Communications Group (BBCG), announces a brand refresh. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, BBCG dedicated the latter half of 2020 to revitalizing promotional material, creating innovative client tools, and most importantly, adding new talent.



Beth Boeh, BBCG's President and CEO, says the refreshed agency is poised to serve the water industry during a time of unprecedented change.



"I am thankful for the opportunities that come with the challenges," Boeh says. "One gift at work has been the chance to turn our attention to our own brand. The changes we're making empower us to continue to delight our clients as we grow."



Marketing improvements include a revitalized website and promotional collateral, and a new promo video with Boeh in front of the camera. Stepping out from her preferred behind-the-scenes role, Boeh notes how the experience offered a fresh perspective: "I started BBCG in 2012 with the idea that a marketing agency could make clients feel relieved that their marketing communications program – and each project - is in knowledgeable, committed hands that understand the water industry. Being the client for our own video project really reinforced that ethos. As an agency owner, I know the many steps and consideration that went into making my experience a joy and the final product a success…but as the client, all I really had to do was show up! My BBCG project manager took care of every detail, from presenting initial storyboard ideas to lunch on shoot day. It's been a great reminder of how we measure success: the delight of the client!"



Of course, with a growing agency, Boeh also notes the critical need to streamline project management. "We knew we needed an easy-to-use resource with limitless growth potential, and Monday.com has changed the way we do business."



Equipped with new management processes, BBCG has created innovative client tools, including custom monthly analytic reports and streamlined communications that make working with the agency even easier.



Most importantly, Boeh is excited by BBCG's team additions, including creative content and design talent and a new client relationship manager, Chrissy Clawson. Clawson, who brings 15 years of management experience to the agency, manages client projects, ensuring all clients receive the personalized marketing communications support and direction they expect from BBCG.



"As we kick off 2021," Boeh says, "We are profoundly grateful to have meaningful work that makes a difference. I give thanks to our clients, partners, and friends who are – in one way or another – protecting our most precious shared resource: water."



About BB Communications Group

BB Communications Group (BBCG) is a full-service marketing communications agency that exclusively serves the water and wastewater industry. Since 2012, BBCG has created and delivered meaningful content to the right audience to generate leads and elevate brand awareness for clients worldwide, including water and wastewater treatment manufacturers, technology experts, reps, and utilities.