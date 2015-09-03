B&B Internet Marketing, LLC Launches a Website Offering Quality Health Products

Draper, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2015 --Orin Buchanan is pleased to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture http://www.UnlimitedHealthyChoices.com. The website offers a wide selection of healthy products including sporting goods, exercise equipment, and nutritional supplements. Buchanan was inspired to start his website by the new trend of living healthy. He wanted to start a website that would provide people with the items that they would need to live much healthier lives.



There are many excellent health products featured within the merchandise of UnlimitedHealthyChoices.com. The website offers products including foam rollers, plant based protein powder, workout clothing, electrolyte replacement shakes, Fitbit Zip fitness trackers, L Arginine daily dose supplements, Asics running shoes, Homedics back massagers, jojoba oil, Whey Gold Standard, workout supplements, BCAA powder, and much more. In the future, Buchanan will add more products as they become available to him. By continuing to add new products, he hopes to provide the newest products available for health.



Providing a website that is well organized and offers a wide selection of products is very important to Orin regarding UnlimitedHealthyChoices.com. The website is broken into categories so that customers are able to easily look at the items that they are interested in while avoiding unrelated products. Each category has a wide selection of products to give customers many different options to choose from.



To complement the main website, Buchanan is also launching a blog located at http://www.HealthyChoicesBlog.com



The blog will cover topics that relate to living a healthier life. Buchanan will be writing about the benefits of healthy foods, how to cook healthy foods, the benefits of supplements, and how these supplements can help you. The goal of the blog is to provide additional information that can help people learn how to live a healthier life.



About UnlimitedHealthyChoices.com

UnlimitedHealthyChoices.com, a division of B&B Marketing, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Orin Buchanan.



Orin Buchanan

http://www.UnlimitedHealthyChoices.com

403-560-9100



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com