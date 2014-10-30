Nyon, Switzerland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2014 --A brand new cheap call rate solution is being introduced to the public via an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign which was launched on October 2nd. This campaign has a funding goal of $50,000, which needs to be raised by November 26th in order to officially launch this calling plan called ‘BBee’, so that the company can begin offering customers a real solution to the more expensive calling plans on the market. The goal of BBee is to improve the design and style of the modern communication system, while offering something valuable to their customers. The creators state, “Our team wants to give something back, and to make a difference with its contributors. So we decided to not make a profit on telephone calls of the people contributing to our project.”



BBee is compatible with both iOS and Android systems, and is very easy to use. You simply download the BBee App to your mobile phone and you can immediately begin to send free texts, photo messages and make free calls to other BBee users all over the world. The App also makes both domestic and international calls to non-BBee users cheaper as well. While there are many calling plans on the market, the aspect that makes BBee unique is that they charge per second rather than per minute. That means a caller will only get charged for the time they actually use, and will never waste money because their time was rounded up to the next minute. If you only talk for 5 minutes and 5 seconds, then you will pay for 5 minutes and 5 seconds. Competitors usually round the talk time up to the nearest minute and make a profit off of the excess time. BBee does not make a profit off of contributor calls because they never round the time up, and they charge their contributors at their own “buy price”. It is because of this that BBee can call themselves “the cheapest call rate solution” on the market.



With the basic groundwork for this App completed, the team is reaching out to the crowd via their Indiegogo campaign to make BBee a reality. All funds raised will be used for: engineering, development and testing, system administration, product marketing, and hardware. They have also allocated a certain portion of the funds to be used for BBee partnerships which will allow the company to offer future discounts to all of their users. After the successful completion of their crowdfunding campaign, the company projects an official launch date for their BBee App in late December 2014 or January 2015. All of BBee’s early supporters are being offered substantial discounts, and free minutes to landlines in 42 countries in exchange for supporting the campaign. A supporter also has the opportunity to take advantage of the discounted calling plan packages via the campaign perks which are being offered as valuable funding incentives. Full details can be found on their Indiegogo campaign page.



About BBee

BBee is a new reward based cheap call service for domestic and international calls. The App is compatible with iOS and Android phones. The company is based in Switzerland, and was founded by telecom engineer Chabbouh Adel and his team of experts from all over the world.



