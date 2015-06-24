BBQ Kings Club Launches Box Subscription Club

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2015 --Approximately 114 million US households own a grill, and on average they use their grill 40 times per year – that's 4,560,000,000 unique grilling events! Grill owners clearly love to BBQ, and they love to party, too – the average US BBQ owners host 12 grilling parties each year, and 39.7% of US households use up at least one bottle of BBQ sauce per month (27.8% use more than two.)



With 86% of Americans planning to grill on the Fourth of July, it's time to get your grill in order – and with the launch of a new subscription box company especially geared towards BBQ and grilling enthusiasts, it's never been easier to impress your friends and neighbors and enjoy a delicious meal straight from the grill.



7 in 10 Americans rate themselves as "better than average" grillers, an impossible figure, but BBQ Kings is determined to make sure its customers make the cut. As part of their box subscription program, they deliver award winning sauces, rubs, marinades, recipes, grilling tools and more to your door every month.



The BBQ Kings team regularly attends BBQ competitions to source the products in their boxes, most of which are not available in stores or available only regionally. They also seek out the best recipes from the top grillers in the country, including them with the appropriate sauces and rubs, so you can grill like the winners of some of the nation's top grilling contests.



If a person enjoys grilling and would like to have access to some of the most exclusive sauces and rubs in the country, sign up for a BBQ Kings box subscription. A person can feel good about treating themselves too – $1 from the sale of each box is donated to support America's veterans.



A single BBQ Kings box – containing sauce, rubs, suggested recipes from the sauce and rub makers, and usually a tool or accessory useful for grilling or preparing food – costs just $35. Plan ahead and buy a 3-, 6- or 12- month subscription and save up to 15% on your boxes. For a limiting time, founding members can also take advantage of a 10% additional discount.



People can also gift a subscription to the grill lover in their life, ensuring they receive a reminder of their thoughtfulness every month in the shape of a BBQ Kings box.



The service launches on July 1st, just in time to get the summer grill going – but with 60 percent of grill owners using their grills year-round, the regular delivery of a BBQ Kings box will encourage people to keep the grill smoking well into the winter. While the Fourth of July, Memorial Day and Labor Day are the top summer grilling days, winter celebrations like Super Bowl Sunday, Easter, Thanksgiving and New Years Eve/Day are not far behind. After all, why would the citizens of the world's most grill-loving nation stop BBQing just because it's cold out? A BBQ Kings subscription box will ensure you're fired up to grill all year!



For more information please visit http://www.bbqkingsclub.com



Media Contact:

Press Contact:

Name: Adam Wilkie

Phone: 423-800-8058

Email: press@bbqkingsclub.com



About BBQ Kings Club

The service launches on July 1st, just in time to get the summer grill going – but with 60 percent of grill owners using their grills year-round, the regular delivery of a BBQ Kings box will encourage you to keep the grill smoking well into the winter.