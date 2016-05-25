BBQ Wingman Makes Grilling at Public Parks a Breeze with Grill Extender Utility Shelf

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2016 --BBQ Wingman, the utility shelf that extends the space on public park grills to make more space for users, is live on Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



Barbecues, fireworks, and pool parties. Summer is around the corner and that means grills will be fired up across America. Public park grills have always been a hassle due to a lack of space for utilities and food, but BBQ Wingman has set out to solve that problem.



"My friend and I had a barbecue outing at nearby public park on Independence Day weekend last year. We had fun grilling food but what I noticed is the lack of table space to place food, grilling tools or soda cups," says founder and CEO Mike Bang on the inspiration behind the project, "Picnic tables are most of the time far away from the grill and require constant back and forth travel, and ended up putting food trays, tools on top of icebox and it was not convenient experience when we had to take something out of the icebox."



The BBQ Wingman is a simple clip-on utility shelf made of durable stainless steel. It is easy to attach and remove, compatible with most public park grills, and dishwasher safe, making it easy to clean. This versatile metal shelf provides a space for food trays, seasonings, etc. Convenient slot holes and hanging hooks on the side are great for hanging barbecue tools. The durable construction makes it possible to use for many years to come.



The BBQ Wingman also comes with an optional warming grate that attaches to the top of the grill to keep food warm until it is ready to be served. This durable rack is made of stainless steel rods and detachable from the main shelf, making it easy to remove or flip over when not in use. After use, simply wipe down with a paper towel, bring it home and wash thoroughly for the next use. The grate is dishwasher safe.



The BBQ Wingman also includes stainless steel grill sheets that can be placed directly on the grills. These sheets are easy to clean and dishwasher safe, making them a great sanitary option for clean and safe grilling.



"The public park barbecue grills are made of cheap steel based metals and they can be dirty, get rusted from rain, moisture and wild animal's droppings," adds Bang, "However, by using your own utility shelf, grill covering sheets and warming grate, this makes the experience very clean and the grill safer to cook on."



The BBQ Wingman campaign is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/1U8eHJW



About M Square Products, LLC

M² Products, LLC (M Square Products, LLC) is a start-up company based in San Francisco, California. Officially embarked with BBQ Wingman project this year. We design, develop, produce any type of consumer products when we see any problems and try to solve it with better product ideas. Minki Bang is a sole owner of the company. He is an industrial designer and inventor, worked for big and small-sized companies totaling about 10 years. Got bachelors of fine art degree in industrial design in 2005 from Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD) in Wisconsin. His personal goal as an industrial designer is to come up with great products that inspire and help people in everyday lives. With convenience and affordable design that helps and improves everyone's daily lives.