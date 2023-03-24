Jamaica NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2023 --BBWink, a high-profile BBW dating app for women, recently showed a solid conclusion based on the results of an online survey of its users. The conclusion is that online dating has ushered in a new era, one that involves more people and makes matches faster. Online dating is about to take on a whole new look as COVID-19, which has been troubling us for more than three years, subsides around the world and ChatGPT is widely used in the field.



Online dating emerged in the early 2000s and has been booming for the past two decades, deeply affecting the lives of more than two billion people worldwide. From the beginnings of dating websites to various mobile applications, online dating has become a popular, even a way of life, for some people. "When we set up our survey questions, we look at how many users have used dating sites or apps, for how long, and how often, to infer where this type of dating is headed and how our practitioners should respond," says Robin Coleman, lead marketing manager at BBWink.



Despite the global economic downturn caused by COVID-19, online dating has maintained its upward momentum. Take BBWink, for example. In the past three years, BBWink has made great progress in user accumulation, product iteration, resource integration, and problem solving, both from the app itself and from other platforms like Google and Apple. It has also become one of the most popular apps in the niche of BBW women dating. According to an interview with Simon Wright, the app's director of design, they are considering integrating ChatGPT into BBWink as a way to improve matching interactions between users and help them achieve their goals more efficiently.



"It's going to be a bold experiment, because who knows what the impact of integrating AI into dating apps will be, given that only a handful of products have incorporated it so far. However, I'm sure my team will be able to figure out the best way to use ChatGPT for online curvy dating," Simon Wright says. He adds, "If we are successful, BBWink will increase the chances of a successful match by twice or more. At the same time, AI helps us achieve faster response and handling of user problems, which perfectly compensates for the poor timeliness of human customer service. It will be exciting for both BBW women and their admirers to be able to make a successful match at the flick of a finger."



About BBWink

BBWink is a dating app open to all chubby girls. It offers a variety of simple and practical features to help girls solve any BBW dating problem. Since its first release on Google in 2017, it has helped thousands of BBW women make their dreams come true. It's no surprise that BBWink is the first port of call for confident, independent curvy women looking for relationships online.