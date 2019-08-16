BC Now Offers Carpet Tiles for Commercial Grade Carpeting in Vancouver

Burnaby, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2019 --Carpet has always been one of the most popular types of floor coverings in the world. As a leading provider of carpeting in Vancouver, BC Floors carries a versatile selection such as polyester, nylon, wool, olefin, acrylic (loop pile, cut pile, textured, and berber carpet). However, for busy offices, commercial carpets and carpet tiles are also stocked. For more, go to: https://bcfloors.ca/carpet-flooring/



For businesses or homes looking for durable flooring options, commercial carpets are an excellent option and carpet tiles, in particular, have been gaining popularity.



Carpet tiles are available in various sizes, fibre types and pile styles, so there are plenty of options. With a backing system different from broadloom, carpet tiles can be installed over old floors such as vinyl, hardwood or laminate, and even over concrete or plywood. With a unique backing system, carpet tiles withstand moisture much better than regular carpet, making it an ideal solution for Vancouver's wet climate.



After selecting the right floor covering, the carpet installers at BC Carpet can assist with both residential and commercial installation using stretch-in and glue-down methods as necessary. This includes stairs (risers and treads) and landings, as well as carpet runner installation.



For businesses, carpet tile flooring is easier to clean and maintain, especially with special stain-resistant products available from manufacturers. In terms of repairs, carpet tiles are the number one option, as damaged tiles can simply be replaced with new ones.



With carpet installers who are fully insured and certified, BC Carpets in Vancouver provides A-Z services for those looking for the purchase and installation of commercial carpets in Vancouver.



To learn more, request a free consultation. One of the experts at BC Floors will be happy to demonstrate the wide selection of flooring materials and provide information about the incredible workmanship warranty. Contact 604-239-5500 or info@bcfloors.ca for more information.



About BC Floors

BC Floors is a team with a high level of flooring industry expertise and ethical standards. Services include old floor removal and disposal, flooring installation, hardwood floor refinishing, as well as custom work. Over the years, thousands of homeowners and commercial companies have entrusted BC Floors with their building and restoration projects. With a huge selection and competitive pricing, BC Floors is a one-stop solution for all services and products related to flooring in Vancouver.



For additional information, please visit https://bcfloors.ca/ or call (604) 239-5500.



