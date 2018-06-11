BCS Landscape Design & Soil Testing Joins Forces with BizIQ

Michigantown, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2018 --Local landscape design service BCS Landscape Design & Soil Testing has partnered with BizIQ, a digital marketing firm based in Phoenix.



The partnership will utilize BizIQ's marketing expertise to establish a stronger digital brand presence for the company. Using locally-targeted keywords and content, BCS Landscape Design & Soil Testing will be able to reach more Indiana customers interested in its services.



Through the use of a number of marketing strategies, including search engine optimization (SEO), BizIQ has built a proven history of expanding its customers' online brand appeal. The business' performance-driven approach helps clients increase their search engine rankings and connect with customers in a more informative and engaging way.



"For 25 years, BCS Landscape Design & Soil Testing has been dedicated to helping local customers with our landscaping services. The ability to reach even more people will be transformative to the company," says Nick Bales, owner of BCS Landscape Design & Soil Testing. "We are very excited to begin creating new blog content and pushing our message out for more people to see."



BCS Landscape Design & Soil Testing has offered its services to clients since its founding in 1993. The landscape design service in Clinton County, IN offers landscaping design and installation, hardscaping, soil testing and indoor and outdoor pest control to residential and commercial clients.



About BCS Landscape Design

The company is a Certified Crop Advisor, Certified Professional Agronomist and Certified Accredited Horticulturist, providing it with a wealth of information to help serve its clients. BCS Landscape Design & Soil Testing also provides independent consulting services in agricultural applications.



To learn more about BCS Landscape Design & Soil Testing and the products and services it provides, please visit the company website at https://bcslandscapeanddesign.com.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding small business local search optimization or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit https://biziq.com/.