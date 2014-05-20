BD Decorators Releases Infographic Guide on Painters and Decorators

Berkshire, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/20/2014 --BD Decorators is delighted to announce that they have recently released an infographic guide on painters and decorators. The company created the infographic to inform their clients of the basic information about painters and decorators and the benefits of hiring them. Titled “Painters and Decorators: A Guide on Beautifying the House”, the infographic discussed some important aspects about the trade. It also answers some of the frequently asked questions about the profession.



The infographic started by discussing the basic duties of a painter and a decorator. Some of the main tasks that a painter performs are selecting and preparing paints, stains, varnishes and other finishes; removing old paint or paper by sanding and scraping; applying decorative paint finishes such as stencils, marbling and lettering; spraying paint surfaces; washing paint equipment and cleaning work areas. According to the guide, time and skill are the main benefits of hiring a professional painter or decorator. A professional tradesman can finish the work faster and is more knowledgeable than theaverage homeowner. For those who wish to hire a house painter, the company has also listed the important questions to ask before starting the paint job.



Aside from painters and decorators, BD Decorators has also included some tips in choosing the color and type of paint that will be used. A homeowner can choose from warm, cool to neutral colors. Each color has a different effect to the mood and atmosphere in an area. Lastly, the guide added some important considerations regarding painting and decorating. Homeowners can choose between paint and wallpaper for the house. They’ve also added the most common paint problems that people have experienced.



BD Decorators had been in the industry for 35 years and offers a wide range of painting and decorating services. Visit bddpaintersanddecoratorsreading.co.uk for more information about painting and decorating.



