Norcross, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/28/2020 --B&D Industrial and Kyntronics today announced a strategic partnership regarding new technology used for actuation and motion control solutions. B&D, throughout 73-years, has seen the rise and fall of traditional electro-hydraulic and electro-mechanical actuation systems in the market. Kyntronics offers the technology to replace these antiquated designs with the help of B&D's motion control expertise.



Kyntronics core technology is based on the All-in-One, SMART Hydraulic Actuator (SHA) that replaces traditional hydraulic and mechanical actuators. The SHA system is sealed for orienting in any position in a small footprint devoid of components typical of conventional hydraulics: no hoses, no filters, no servo valves, no separate hydraulic power unit. The reductionist design reduces maintenance, yet provides the proven advantages of hydraulic technology like robust performance suitable for high impact loading and high duty cycles. The system provides precise control of position, force, and speed in applications requiring from 500 to more than 100,000 pounds of force capacity.



Mike Lynch, Sales Manager at Kyntronics, adds this "Kyntronics is thrilled to have B&D as a key member of our team of partners who sell Kyntronics SMART Hydraulic Actuator (SHA) products. The opportunity to be working with a first-class automation technology provider in the high growth SE region like B&D is a tremendous boost for local manufacturers seeking new and innovative linear actuator solutions like the Kyntronics SHA all-in-one."



"B&D is all about emerging technology and the potential the technology offers B&D and our customers from several useful perspectives. The technology also has to come from a partner that has a similar culture and shared core values. Kyntronics is one of those partners, and we look forward to using the SHA in our solutions," said Carl Lee Tolbert, Vice President of Engineering for B&D Industrial.



Both B&D and Kyntronics invest in creative people and the best products, processes, and facilities, so we both can offer innovative products to help our customers with more precise and reliable operations.