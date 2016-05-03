BDIC Approved by Kansas Department of Revenue

Beverly Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/03/2016 --Blow and Drive Interlock Corporation's (OTCQB: BDIC) potential market share got a major boost, with the news that after 8 long months of review, the Kansas Department of Revenue has approved the BDI-747 Wireless BAIID for use throughout the State of Kansas and BDIC will soon be added to the "Conforming Products List" of Alcohol Detection Devices approved for official use.



Kansas is one of the most coveted States in the interlock industry, as every DUI conviction includes a mandatory ignition interlock device installation and alcohol detection monitoring services for up to Ten Years!



Our new State of Kansas approval now makes 9 states where the BDI-747 is currently approved for use and gives BDIC access to an additional 13,000 DUI Arrestees each year. We have established 29 service center partners to service the 31 judicial districts of Kansas. The addition of 29 service centers in Kansas increases our partner service center locations to 97 total. For information on our new Kansas service centers go to www.blowanddrive.com



"Revenues have been absolutely fantastic over our first Six months of sales," said Laurence Wainer, CEO of Blow & Drive Interlock Corp. Mr. Wainer specifically said, "We generated almost $100,000 in revenue in its first six months of sales operations, and the Company has already reached $10,000 per month in recurring billing. The criminal offender monitoring industry is a rapidly growing industry with ever increasing jail populations, as more and more states are raising the bar on what crimes require incarceration."



With service centers in California, Oregon, Kentucky, Texas, Arizona, Tennessee and Now Kansas we believe we are well on our way to becoming a nationwide provider and increasing our presence in all facets of home and auto based criminal release monitoring programs. We still have several additional state applications under review, and are focused on building a nationwide criminal offender monitoring company for monitoring of Offenders of all types, including parolees on house arrest. Research companies such as Forbes and Bloomberg, are estimating the Breath Alcohol Detection market alone will reach anywhere from $1.1 Billion to $3.2 Billion a year by 2018-20.



A Large and Under Serviced Market Overview:

We believe that the current manufacturers and providers of Criminal Offender Monitoring Devices have under serviced the customer due in large part to the Scarlet Letter and mandatory nature of the industries offender customer base. We separate ourselves from our competitors with transparent lease pricing, state of the art wireless technology, and an empathetic service based approach to our client's circumstances.



Gaining Market Share with Safer, More Reliable and More Convenient Wireless Technology:

The BDI-747 is the only wireless Alcohol Ignition Interlock currently available. Wireless technology gives our clients the ability to opt into our free mail in calibration program, which gives our clients the freedom from scheduling monthly calibration appointments at a service center every month and, as far as we know, are the only company the industry to offer mail in calibration service.



With 3 distribution deals in place to date, in addition to our company owned locations, a network of installers and independent service locations, we believe we will continue to successfully penetrate and capture much of this under-served market.



About Blow and Drive Interlock

Blow & Drive Interlock Corp (BDIC) based in Los Angeles, California, is a publicly traded company that distributes, and leases its Ignition Interlock Device Model# BDI-747 across 8 States.



The BDI-747 is a state of the art ignition interlock device, breath-alcohol testing device approximately the size of a smartphone. The ignition interlock device requires the driver to exhale into the device prior to starting the vehicle. The device will prevent the vehicle from starting if the driver's blood-alcohol content exceeds a predetermined set level. Interlocks may be required for use by DUI or DWI ("driving under the influence" or "driving while intoxicated") offenders as part of their mandatory court or motor vehicle department program.



The individual subject to the court or motor vehicle order pays for the installation/removal and monthly lease of the ignition interlock device. The Company will provide monitoring of the device at predetermined intervals according to state guidelines. Data will be collected and made available to the appropriate authorities for review. The data will show all breath tests performed and/or missed tests as well as any attempt to bypass or circumvent the system.



Our principal location is in Los Angeles County, California and have 25 qualified personnel to install, calibrate, remove and monitor the devices. The Company's business plan includes growth of the Company by continuing to complete and submit state applications and to build up our service infrastructure by utilizing our own retail infrastructure, independent installers, distributors and franchisees.



For more information on Blow & Drive Interlock's distributor opportunity program, please visit www.blowanddrive.com or call 877-238-4492.



