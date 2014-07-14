Be a Hero Today for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

Lilburn, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2014 --While extraordinary progress has been made in treating childhood leukemia and other pediatric cancers in recent years, childhood cancers are the number 1 disease killer of US kids, taking more children lives every year than cystic fibrosis, muscular dystrophy, asthma and AIDS combined. Nearly 100k children die annually. BusiNeighbor Inc. is hosting a fundraising event titled Be a Hero Today to raise funds and awareness to help children across the U.S. with leukemia, the most common cancer in children and adolescents less than 20 years old.



BusiNeighbor Inc. is committed to raising $5,000.00 this year to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s quest to find cures for blood cancers and ensure access to treatments for the patients who need them. "Your child has cancer” are four words that change everything for a family and no parent wants to hear. “Be a Hero Today is an opportunity for the community to focus on the needs of families with children dealing with blood cancers, explains Corinthians Scott, President of BusiNeighbor Inc. It is from the support of incredible kids, families, and business owners who help raise funds and participate in Light the Night Walk. These amazing people play an important role in leading the way to finding a cure for blood cancer for children to enjoy a longer, richer quality of life.”



Light The Night Walks

Light the Night walks are held across the country. The LTN fundraising campaign is a key driver of funds to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society which benefits the development and delivery of breakthrough treatments and cures for blood cancers. During nearly 200 inspirational evening walks nationwide, supporters form fundraising teams carrying illuminated balloons to bring light to the dark world of cancer. Atlanta will light the night on Saturday October 11, 2014.



About BusiNeighbor Inc. ®

BusiNeighbor.org is a registered 501©3 built on honesty and a commitment to serve people within the community. BusiNeighbor.org consists of philanthropic efforts from compassionate volunteers, enthusiastic entrepreneurs, and generous business owners by using social media, technology, and marketing to raise money and awareness. BusiNeighbor.org believes it is essential to foster social giving that sincerely serves the community, restores hope, and rebuilds self-belief. BusiNeighbor.org’s motto is to sow seeds now and help people grow today from those seeds planted.



About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is the world's largest voluntary health agency dedicated to blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.



Founded in 1949 and headquartered in White Plains, NY, LLS has chapters throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.