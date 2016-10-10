The Woodlands, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2016 --Amazing Spaces Storage Centers is challenging community members to Be Amazing! and donate to Texas Children's Hospital. Every year, Amazing Spaces, Houston's premiere self-storage provider, engages in a fundraising venture with a worthy nonprofit. Team members at Amazing Spaces Storage Centers voted Texas Children's Hospital to be the charity of the year in 2016. Every donation can help support a child and members of their family.



From Oct. 1 to Nov. 15, Amazing Spaces will collect funds for this Amazing not-for-profit hospital at each of the company's five locations. Over the years, Amazing Spaces has collected funds for a variety of worthy nonprofit hospitals in the area. "We're excited to be able to help as many of these wonderful organizations as possible," proclaims Angela Vaughn, Senior Manager and Trainer at Amazing Spaces. "These charities make a true impact in the communities in which we serve. We think the work of these organizations is nothing short of Amazing and, as community members, it is our duty to come together to help them," she adds.



Texas Children's Hospital is a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to create a healthier future for children and women throughout the global community by leading in patient care, education and research. Texas Children's Hospital treats all children who come in for care, regardless of their families' ability to pay. This incredible organization is consistently ranked among the top children's hospitals in the nation.



About Amazing Spaces

An award winning provider of self-storage, Amazing Spaces has served Houston, Spring and The Woodlands communities since 1998. Amazing Spaces' properties identify more with ski lodges than your average self-storage facility. Each property is designed with maximum security and you in mind. Locally owned and operated, come discover why Amazing Spaces has been consistently voted the best in self-storage.



For additional information about Amazing Spaces' services or to find a location near you, contact Kelsey Morrill or visit http://www.AmazingSpaces.net.