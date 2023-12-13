Be Different, Gift a Present from Goodwill This Year!

Maple Shade, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/13/2023 --This holiday season, break away from the ordinary and discover the joy of giving with unique and one-of-a-kind presents from Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia. Goodwill invites you to make a difference by not only finding the perfect gift but also supporting crucial programs that provide education and job training throughout the region.



Goodwill's stores in the Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia area are a treasure trove of hidden gems waiting to be unwrapped. From vintage clothing to eclectic home décor, each item carries a story and a purpose. By choosing to shop at Goodwill, you're not just acquiring a present; you're buying an item with an exceptional story.



Shopping at Goodwill isn't just a celebration of individuality; it's an investment in the community. The funds generated from your purchases go directly into Goodwill's mission to empower individuals through education and job training. This holiday season, as you tick off your shopping list, you'll also be ticking off acts of goodwill to your fellow man and woman.



Make a conscious choice this holiday season – choose to make a difference. By shopping at Goodwill, not only will you save money, but you'll also be making a great statement about giving through the act of shopping sustainably. You can also make material donations and financial donations to have an even bigger impact on bettering the lives of your friends and neighbors.



Embrace the spirit by visiting your nearest Goodwill store today.



About Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia

Founded in 1948, Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia is a nonprofit, community-based organization. Its mission is to provide job training programs, and career services that help local residents with disabilities and disadvantages get to work. All programs are funded by the mass collection and resale of donated items. For more information on Goodwill, please call 856/439-0200 or visit www.goodwillnj.org.