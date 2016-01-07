Be More Productive in 2016 by Going Hands Free with a Bluetooth Headset

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2016 --One of the most impactful resolutions someone can make at the start of 2016, is to be more productive. What better way to be more productive than to multitask by going hands-free. The sophisticated design of Jabra Style Bluetooth Headset stands out with its simplicity while never clashing with personal style.



Currently, this headset is being offered as a daily deal on Yugster.com for just $14.97. With the right headset, there's no need to sacrifice style when multitasking is a must and a call is coming in. The sophisticated design of Jabra Style stands out with its simplicity while never clashing with personal style. The headset is remarkably lightweight with a brushed metal surface and small enough to not seem too flashy while sitting on the ear. So when the need arises to go hands free, the wearer can be sure they're doing it in style.



Ease of use has been essential in the design of Jabra Style. There's only one button for most tasks, and the volume and background noise are taken care of without having to lift a finger. Jabra Style can instantly be paired with NFC* enabled devices. Just tap the headset to a compatible device and things are ready to go.



If the headset is misplaced, the Find My Jabra feature in the Jabra Assist app will help locate it again. Via the app, the owner can geographically see where Jabra Style turned on the last time. The The Jabra Style normally retail for $49.99 at retailers like Amazon, so it's really a steal at just $14.97 on yugster.com!



"Pairing is easy." wrote Patrick Austin, an editor on pcmag.com. "Slide the button toward the Bluetooth symbol to turn it on and hold it there to pair. I didn't have any trouble pairing this headset to several devices. The Style also supports NFC pairing, making connecting to your Android device as simple as tapping the two together." Austin went on to write "The sound quality of the Style is above average, as long as you avoid noisy situations. It has substantial bass and clarity, which is surprising. Volume was consistently loud. There's no hissing or connection problems playing music or podcasts through it, as I heard on the Jabra Stone3. There's no volume control on the Style, but it responds to your phone's volume control."



