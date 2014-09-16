Be Ready to Teach Scuba Diving in 2015 with the PADI IDC Gili Islands February Instructor Course

Gili Trawangan, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2014 --For Divemaster’s who are thinking of becoming a PADI Scuba Diving Instructor February is the perfect time to do so, allowing for candidates to be up and running before the main tourist seasons within Asia. The Gili Islands is also the perfect place to take the program as they are fast becoming Asia’s top destination for divers of all levels and therefore a perfect place to start a career as a PADI Instructor.



The course price include a pre IDC workshop program, the full IDC course and the Emergency First Response Instructor Course. The February pre IDC workshop will run from the 16th to the 19th of February and is basically designed to prepare candidates for the Instructor Development Course. Candidates are strongly recommended to turn up before the prep program so as to take full advantage of the preparation time. If candidates wish to arrive earlier than they are also able to take advantage of free fun diving. The PADI IDC Course will start on the 20th February and will continue until the 3rd March and is designed to teach candidates how to conduct the PADI programs and deliver the PADI education in an effective manner. After the IDC candidates will than sit the PADI Instructor Examination here in the Gili Islands under the supervision of a PADI Examiner. Once the new Instructors have passed the assessment they will need to take the EFRI course will be conducted on 4th and 5th of March.



About PADI Indonesia Course

The PADI IDC Indonesia Course is a great way to get into the industry and to start working directly after the course. Firstly the program is conducted by highly renowned Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod within the first ever established PADI CDC Center in Lombok and the Gili Islands and of course also because of the island itself. There are many dive centers situated in Gili Trawangan and are always looking for new Instructors. The IDC Gili Islands Program offers the very best of training; to find out more about joining one of the best Instructor Development Courses in Asia check out the PADI IDC Indonesia on Facebook



