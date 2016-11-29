Be Ready Ventures, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Services for New Business Growth and Success

Greenfield, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2016 --Rebecca Rea is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.BeReadyVentures.com. The website offers a wide variety of services for new business growth and success with a particular focus on business analytics, business equipment, online store set-up services and drop shipping, and business organization and structuring services. Rea was inspired by today's interconnected world and the amount of possibilities there are for starting an online business or bringing your innovative ideas to life with a brick-and-mortar store. After learning about the possibilities of an online store, Rea wanted to help others get the services that they would need to ensure they have a great business name to build their brand or have a website that is optimized for the search engines.



There are many excellent new business services featured within BeReadyVentures.com. The website offers services including website store set-up, design, and search engine optimization; tools for navigating the structure of your small business; analytics services including services to be alerted of website issues that are keeping you from getting sales; services for starting your business including business incorporation; and more. In the future, Rea plans to further expand the services offered on the website. By periodically updating the services, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new services have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Rea regarding each and every transaction made on BeReadyVentures.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of services and valuable information that is based on helping business owners get quality tools for success. The website features an easy-to-navigate layout, so customers can quickly find a great way to make their online presence known or get a handy analytics app.



To complement the main website, Rea is also launching a blog located at http://www.BeReadyBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to having a thriving business in general such as finding easy drop shipping for an online store, learning to register a business name, and the importance of website rankings information. Rea hopes to give valuable tips and information on what a business needs to have for long-term success.



About BeReadyVentures.com

BeReadyVentures.com – a division of Be Ready Ventures, LLC – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Rebecca Rea.



