Beacon Equity Issues Technical Trade Alerts on Market Movers LVLT, ISRG, JBLU, SBUX, TSFG, DCGN

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2008 -- Today’s Trade Alerts include: Level 3 Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: LVLT), Intuitive Surgical Inc. (Nasdaq: ISRG), JetBlue Airways Corp. (Nasdaq: JBLU), Starbucks Corp. (Nasdaq: SBUX), The South Financial Group Inc. (Nasdaq: TSFG) and deCODE genetics Inc. (Nasdaq: DCGN).



“Level 3 Communications Inc. (LVLT) shares climbed 5% to $3.27 at Wednesday’s opening bell. Level 3 Communications engages in the communications business in North America and Europe, providing network and Internet services such as transport services, high speed Internet protocol services, dedicated Internet access, virtual private network services, colocation services and dark fiber services...



“The company recently announced it has been selected by Funcom, a leading independent developer and publisher of computer and console games, to be Funcom’s exclusive provider of content delivery network (CDN) services for the Age of Conan Hyborian Adventures online game launch and ongoing content patching. Level 3 Communications' content delivery services enable Funcom to deliver game updates during times of extremely high-traffic volumes…”



“Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) shares jumped up 14% to $320.00 just after Wednesday’s opening bell. Intuitive Surgical, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of da Vinci surgical systems for use in urologic, cardiothoracic, gynecologic and general surgeries...



“Intuitive Surgical recently said its second-quarter profit jumped 66% as sales of its surgical robotics soared. For the three months ended June 30, the company reported net income of $51.2 million, or $1.28 per share, compared with $30.7 million, or 79 cents per share, in the same period last year, while revenue climbed 56%, to $219.2 million from $140.2 million…”



Investors can view all of the TraderNotes and investment articles for free by visiting:

http://www.beaconequity.com/m



Join the fastest growing investor community at:

http://www.stockhideout.com/



BeaconEquity.com’s Market News is one of the fastest growing small cap blogs in the investment community. Beacon is the authority on research in the small cap sector, and our analysts strive each day to find the stocks that are poised to be the biggest movers before the rest of the market is aware of them.



We encourage investors to subscribe to our FREE newsletter filled with daily trading ideas by visiting: http://www.BeaconEquity.com/m



BeaconEquity.com is one of the industry’s largest small cap research providers. Beacon strives to provide a balanced view of many promising small cap companies that would otherwise fall under the radar of the typical Wall Street investor. We provide investors with an excellent first step in their research and due diligence by providing daily trading ideas, and consolidating the publicly available information available on them. For more information on Beacon Research, please visit: http://www.BeaconEquity.com



Beacon Equity Research Disclosure



The analysts contributing to this report do not hold any shares of Level 3 Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: LVLT). Additionally, the analysts contributing to this report certify that the views expressed herein accurately reflect the analysts' personal views as to the subject securities and issuers. The analyst(s) writing this report recognize and aspire to all of the CFA Institute Guidelines for Independent Research. Beacon Equity Research (“Beacon”) certifies that no part of the analysts' compensation was, is, or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendation or views expressed by the analysts in the report. This report is based on data obtained from sources we believe to be reliable, but is not guaranteed as to accuracy and does not purport to be complete. As such, the report should not be construed as advice designed to meet the particular investment needs of any investor. Any opinions expressed herein are subject to change.

