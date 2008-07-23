Beacon Equity Issues Technical Trade Alerts on Technology Stocks: DELL, AAPL, SNDK, YHOO, CSCO, JAVA

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2008 -- Today’s TraderNotes include: Dell Inc. (Nasdaq: DELL), Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL), SanDisk Corp. (Nasdaq: SNDK), Yahoo! Inc. (Nasdaq: YHOO), Cisco Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: CSCO), and Sun Microsystems Inc. (Nasdaq: JAVA).



“Dell Inc. (DELL) shares slipped 2% to $23.47 in Tuesday’s mid-morning trading. Dell and its subsidiaries engage in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and support of computer systems and services worldwide...



“Dell posted better-than-expected revenue and profit in its first fiscal quarter ended May 2. According to two research firms, Dell's computer shipments grew faster than the industry average and faster than top rival Hewlett-Packard Co. for the second calendar quarter in a row…



“However, despite the company's early signs of recovery, Dell's stock has increased only 2.6% since its shareholders' meeting in December. According to analysts, Dell has a long way to go before it recaptures its former glory in the computer industry…”



“Apple Inc. (AAPL) shares fell 8% to $152.65 Tuesday mid-day. Apple designs, manufactures, and sells personal computers, portable digital music players, and mobile communication devices, as well as related software, services, peripherals and networking solutions worldwide…



“Apple recently said it shipped more Macs in its fiscal third quarter than ever before, at 2.5 million, up 41% from a year ago, with desktop shipments growing faster than laptops. According to the research group Framingham, Apple's total computer shipments rose about 15% in the three months ended June 30…



“During the quarter, Apple also shipped 717,000 iPhones and remained focused on its goal to sell 10 million by the end of the fiscal year, including the cheaper, faster iPhone 3G that reached stores in 22 countries in early July…”



