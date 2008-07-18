Beacon Equity: Technical Trade Alerts on Software & Tech stocks GOOG, MSFT, YHOO, IACI, BIDU, ANSW

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2008 -- Today’s TraderNotes include: Google Inc. (Nasdaq: GOOG), Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT), Yahoo! Inc. (Nasdaq: YHOO), IAC/InterActiveCorp (Nasdaq: IACI), Baidu.com Inc. (Nasdaq: BIDU) and Answers Corp. (Nasdaq: ANSW).



“Google Inc. (GOOG) shares fell 9% to $484.74 in Friday’s mid-morning trading. Google, a technology company, maintains index of Web sites and other online content for users, advertisers, Google network members and other content providers...



“Google recently reported net income for the period ended in June rose to $1.25 billion, or $3.92 a share, up from $925.1 million or $2.93 a share in the same last year. Net revenue rose to $3.9 billion, with earnings of $4.63 a share for the same period…”



“Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) shares slid 7% to $25.57 Friday just before noon. Microsoft provides software products for computing devices worldwide...



“Microsoft recently said the company's profit for the three months ended June 30 jumped 42% to $4.3 billion, or 46 cents per share, compared with that of the year-ago quarter with total earnings of $3 billion, hurt by more than $1 billion in charges related to defective Xbox game consoles…”



