BeaconEquity.com Issues a Technical Trade Alert on PURO, WLVT, IMAX, NAPS, SPRD, SIRI

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2008 -- Today’s Trade Alerts include: Purio Inc. (OTCBB: PURO), Wolverine Tube Inc. (OTCBB: WLVT), IMAX Corp. (Nasdaq: IMAX), Napster Inc. (Nasdaq: NAPS), Spreadtrum Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRD) and Sirius Satellite Radio Inc. (Nasdaq: SIRI).



“Purio Inc. (PURO) shares soared nearly 47% to 41 cents shortly after Monday’s opening bell. The development-stage company is involved in the design, manufacture and commercialization of water treatment systems and products, and recently announced the completed construction and began testing its compact, high-throughput unit. This system, designed without membrane filters, represents a major break-through in water purification technology...



“Over the next few months the company plans to test the unit's capabilities on a variety of water and wastewater sources, with the goal of evaluating the full range of technology applications…



“Purio intends to use its technology for industrial and commercial applications to reclaim water and reduce the need for fresh water in such applications, as well as to use its technology to produce potable water for commercial and residential use...”



“Wolverine Tube Inc. (WLVT) shares slipped 1% to 89 cents Monday, declining from Friday’s 20% increase. Wolverine, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes copper and copper alloy tube, fabricated products, and metal joining products…



“Wolverine recently announced the sale of its Canadian plumbing tube unit for $42 million in cash. Net proceeds from the sale strengthen Wolverine's balance sheet and position it for attractive long-term global growth opportunities in its core business…



“After giving effect to the sale, Wolverine's net debt is down approximately to $133 million from $264 million at June 30, 2007. Net debt is expected to decline below $100 million by year-end as a result of improved working capital management and seasonal factors…”



Investors can view all of the TraderNotes and investment articles for free by visiting:

http://www.beaconequity.com/m



Join the fastest growing investor community at:

http://www.stockhideout.com/



BeaconEquity.com’s Market News is one of the fastest growing small cap blogs in the investment community. Beacon is the authority on research in the small cap sector, and our analysts strive each day to find the stocks that are poised to be the biggest movers before the rest of the market is aware of them.



We encourage investors to subscribe to our FREE newsletter filled with daily trading ideas by visiting: http://www.BeaconEquity.com/m



BeaconEquity.com is one of the industry’s largest small cap research providers. Beacon strives to provide a balanced view of many promising small cap companies that would otherwise fall under the radar of the typical Wall Street investor. We provide investors with an excellent first step in their research and due diligence by providing daily trading ideas, and consolidating the publicly available information available on them. For more information on Beacon Research, please visit: http://www.BeaconEquity.com



Beacon Equity Research Disclosure



The analysts contributing to this report do not hold any shares of Purio Inc. (OTCBB: PURO). Additionally the analysts contributing to this report certify that the views expressed herein accurately reflect the analysts' personal views as to the subject securities and issuers. The analyst(s) writing this report recognize and aspire to all of the CFA Institute Guidelines for Independent Research. Beacon Equity Research (“Beacon”) certifies that no part of the analysts' compensation was, is, or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendation or views expressed by the analysts in the report. Beacon Equity Research and its affiliates have been compensated a total of thirteen thousand dollars from Pine Mountain Ventures for enrollment of PURO in its research program and other services. This report is based on data obtained from sources we believe to be reliable, but is not guaranteed as to accuracy and does not purport to be complete. As such, the report should not be construed as advice designed to meet the particular investment needs of any investor. Any opinions expressed herein are subject to change.

