BeaconEquity.com Issues Technical Trade Alerts on CABN, COGO, CRBC, PEIX, PNCL, MBRK

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/22/2008 -- Today’s Trade Alerts include: Carbon Sciences Inc. (OTCBB: CABN), Cogo Group Inc. (Nasdaq: COGO), Citizens Republic Bancorp Inc. (Nasdaq: CRBC), Pacific Ethanol Inc. (Nasdaq: PEIX), Pinnacle Airlines Corp. (Nasdaq: PNCL) and MiddleBrook Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MBRK).



“Carbon Sciences Inc. (CABN) shares climbed nearly 7% to 32 cents in Monday’s mid-day trading. Carbon Sciences is developing a breakthrough technology for transforming harmful carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions into high value, earth-friendly products such as building materials, paper coating, pharmaceuticals and plastics...



“Carbon Sciences recently announced Dr. Naveed Aslam will serve as the company's chief technology advisor. Dr. Aslam has more than 14 years of research and hands-on process engineering experience in the petrochemical, organic and fiber manufacturing industries…



“Carbon Sciences made the first application for its proprietary technology in a near-term multi-billion dollar market. The application involves a process for transforming CO2 emissions into a high-value chemical compound called Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) used in the manufacture of paper, pharmaceuticals and plastics. Unlike existing methods, CABN's innovative process is carbon neutral, uses less energy and results in lower product costs…”



“Cogo Group Inc. (COGO) shares rose 3% to $5.36 in Monday trading. Cogo, through its subsidiaries, provides customized module design solutions in the People's Republic of China…



“Although Cogo recently predicted margin pressure on weak demand and intense competition in the mobile handset sector, the company's management foresees that second-quarter results will remain in line with projections and that growth will resume early next year. The company anticipates demand and mobile handset shipments will increase in the third quarter…”



