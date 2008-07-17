BeaconEquity.com Issues TraderNotes on AMZN, SCHW, UAUA, HBAN, RFMD, CRBC, PLUG, SWHC

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2008 -- Today’s TraderNotes include: Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq:AMZN), The Charles Schwab Corp. (Nasdaq: SCHW), UAL Corp. (Nasdaq: UAUA), Huntington Bancshares Inc. (Nasdaq: HBAN), RF Micro Devices Inc. (Nasdaq: RFMD), Citizens Republic Bancorp Inc. (Nasdaq: CRBC), Plug Power Inc. (Nasdaq: PLUG) and Smith & Wesson Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: SWHC).



“Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) shares slipped nearly 3% to $69.97 Thursday mid-day. Amazon operates retail Web sites, as well as provides programs that enable third parties to sell their products on its Web sites in North America and internationally...



“According to The New York Times, Amazon will introduce a new online store of TV shows and movies today, called Amazon Video on Demand…



“Amazon Video on Demand will be accessible to a limited number of invited Amazon customers Thursday before it opens more broadly to other users later this summer....”



“The Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) shares slightly rose Thursday, moving to $22.02. Schwab, through its subsidiaries, provides securities brokerage, banking, and related financial services to individual and institutional investors primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and Hong Kong…



“Schwab recently said it earned $295 million, or 26 cents per share, for the quarter ended June 30, compared with net income of $292 million, or 23 cents per share, in last year's second quarter. According to the company, stronger fees and trading levels helped drive second-quarter profit growth despite choppy market conditions…”



