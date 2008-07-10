BeaconEquity.com Issues TraderNotes on BSRC, DLLR, PGSI, BBND, SGXP, EXEL, OPWV, SCHW

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2008 -- Today’s TraderNotes include: BioSolar Inc. (OTCBB: BSRC), Dollar Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: DLLR), Pegasi Energy Resources Corp. (OTCBB: PGSI), BigBand Networks Inc. (Nasdaq: BBND), SGX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: SGXP), Exelixis Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL), Openwave Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: OPWV) and Charles Schwab Corp. (Nasdaq: SCHW).



“BioSolar Inc. (BSRC) shares climbed 2% to 45 cents Thursday morning. BioSolar, a development stage company, engages in the research and development of bio-based materials from renewable plant sources for use in photovoltaic (PV) solar cells…



“BioSolar recently reported that surging oil prices have resulted in unprecedented price hikes in photovoltaic solar module manufacturing, creating substantial growth opportunities for BioSolar…”



“Dollar Financial Corp. (DLLR) shares slipped nearly 1% to $16.66 in early Thursday trading. Dollar Financial provides financial services to under-banked consumers…



“The company's diluted earnings of 56 cents per share during the third quarter ended March 31, 2008, were two cents short of its estimates as well as the consensus. However, consolidated revenues were up 26.4% and net income increased by 18.3%, based on strong growth in Canada and the UK markets…”



Investors can view all of the TraderNotes and investment articles for free by visiting:

http://www.beaconequity.com/m



Join the fastest growing investor community at:

http://www.stockhideout.com/



BeaconEquity.com’s Market News is one of the fastest growing small cap blogs in the investment community. Beacon is the authority on research in the small cap sector, and our analysts strive each day to find the stocks that are poised to be the biggest movers before the rest of the market is aware of them.



We encourage investors to subscribe to our FREE newsletter filled with daily trading ideas by visiting: http://www.BeaconEquity.com/m



BeaconEquity.com is one of the industry’s largest small cap research providers. Beacon strives to provide a balanced view of many promising small cap companies that would otherwise fall under the radar of the typical Wall Street investor. We provide investors with an excellent first step in their research and due diligence by providing daily trading ideas, and consolidating the publicly available information available on them. For more information on Beacon Research, please visit: http://www.BeaconEquity.com



Beacon Equity Research Disclosure



The analysts contributing to this report do not hold any shares of BioSolar Inc. (OTCBB: BSRC). Additionally, the analysts contributing to this report certify that the views expressed herein accurately reflect the analysts' personal views as to the subject securities and issuers. The analyst(s) writing this report recognize and aspire to all of the CFA Institute Guidelines for Independent Research. Beacon Equity Research (“Beacon”) certifies that no part of the analysts' compensation was, is, or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendation or views expressed by the analysts in the report. Beacon Equity Research has been compensated a total of fifteen thousand dollars and one hundred thousand restricted Rule 144 shares from a non-controlling third party for enrollment of BSRC in this research program. Additionally, Bluewave Advisors, an affiliate of BER, has been contracted to receive fifteen thousand dollars a month directly from BioSolar for investor relations services. This report is based on data obtained from sources we believe to be reliable, but is not guaranteed as to accuracy and does not purport to be complete. As such, the report should not be construed as advice designed to meet the particular investment needs of any investor. Any opinions expressed herein are subject to change.

