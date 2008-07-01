BeaconEquity.com Issues TraderNotes on CABN, NEXC, DFR, CNXT, XJT, BUF, ONT, FLIR

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2008 -- Today’s TraderNotes include: Carbon Sciences Inc. (OTCBB: CABN), NexCen Brands Inc. (Nasdaq: NEXC), Deerfield Capital Corp. (NYSE: DFR), Conexant Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: CNXTD), ExpressJet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: XJT), Minrad International Inc. (AMEX: BUF), On2 Technologies Inc. (AMEX: ONT) and FLIR Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: FLIR)



“Carbon Sciences Inc. (CABN) shares are trading at 32 cents Monday near noon. Carbon Sciences is developing a breakthrough technology for transforming harmful carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions into high value, earth-friendly products such as building materials, paper coating, pharmaceuticals and plastics…



“Carbon Sciences recently announced it has signed a joint research agreement with Abo University, Finland. The research team led by Professor Ron Zevenhoven at Abo University is considered among the world's leaders in carbon transformation research…”



“NexCen Brands Inc. (NEXC) shares took a 23 percent hike up the charts in Monday's mid-day trading, moving to 65 cents. NexCen operates as a brand management and franchising company in the United States and internationally…



“NexCen has recently entered into a letter agreement with its lender, BTMU Capital Corporation (BTMUCC), which provides the company with near-term access to certain additional cash from its lockbox accounts and limited forbearance from certain alleged defaults under its bank borrowing facility…”



