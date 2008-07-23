BeaconEquity.com Issues TraderNotes on CELI, ROCK, FDRY, IFLI, RIMM, WYNN

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/22/2008 -- Today’s TraderNotes include: CelebDirect (Pink Sheets: CELI), Gibraltar Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: ROCK), Foundry Networks Inc. (Nasdaq: FDRY), International Fight League Inc. (OTCBB: IFLI), Research In Motion Limited (Nasdaq: RIMM) and Wynn Resorts Limited (Nasdaq: WYNN).



“CelebDirect (CELI) shares climbed 9% to 18 cents early Tuesday morning. CelebDirect, a direct response marketing product incubator, brings innovative new products to market via direct response channels such as TV infomercials, advertorials, traditional retail and other related channels...



“CelebDirect recently started a new division dedicated to the creation, incubation and partnering of Intellectual Property (IP) opportunities, specifically, trademarks and patents with regards to North American-based products and services…



“The business model for this division is specifically geared towards individuals and/or companies that require “a partner” in maintaining, enforcing and in some cases, litigating patent and trademark infringement cases. A small company or individual, in many cases, does not have the resources needed to successfully mount a challenge and civil litigation case against much larger and well capitalized corporate rivals and hence, many potentially lucrative IP cases are dropped due to the lack of resources...”



“Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) shares slipped from yesterday’s 25% increase, falling 1% to $15.16 Tuesday morning. Gibraltar, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes and distributes residential and commercial building products and processed metal products for industrial applications…



“Recently, Gibraltar stock was upgraded by a PiperJaffray analyst citing, among other positive factors, the internal cost reductions and the successful pass through of rising steel costs" and prospects for debt reduction…



“According to the analyst, the product price increases have been accomplished largely in Gibraltar's do-it-yourself building products business. The analyst also estimated Gibraltar would pay down $80 million in debt, representing about 15% of its total debt at the end of fiscal year 2007, and also noted cost reductions have come from facility closures…”



