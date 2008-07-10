BeaconEquity.com Issues TraderNotes on CEUA, MCII, CSCO, LVLT, PWAV, FCEL, NCEN, STKL

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2008 -- Today’s TraderNotes include: China Education Alliance Inc. (OTCBB: CEUA), Mariner’s Choice International Inc. (Pink Sheets: MCII), Cisco Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: CSCO), Level 3 Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: LVLT), Powerwave Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: PWAV), FuelCell Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL), Nacel Energy Corp. (OTCBB: NCEN) and SunOpta Inc. (Nasdaq: STKL).



“China Education Alliance Inc. (CEUA) shares maintained their nearly 7% climb from yesterday, trading at $2.30 in Thursday’s mid-day trading. China Education is a leading educational service company offering high-quality online education materials and on-site training and tutoring to families, provincial education officials, administrators, schools and teachers in China…



“China Education recently announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Harbin Zhong He Li Da Education Technology Inc. (Harbin ZHLD), invested in a joint venture company, Harbin New Discovery Media Co. Ltd. (Harbin Media), with Harbin Daily Newspaper Group (Harbin Daily)…”



“Mariner’s Choice International Inc. (MCII) shares climbed nearly 9% to 3 cents in Thursday’s mid-day trading. Mariner's Choice provides high-performance and eco-safe recreational and industrial solutions to the marine industry utilizing leading edge biodegradable technologies...



“Mariner’s Choice is providing eco-safe products to the pool and spa industry through a private label contract with Aquatech Corp. (www.aquatechpools.com)…

“Aquatech is a member-owned buying group representing over 220 pool builders and 210 retail stores in North America. They are the largest buying group in the industry and represents total annual construction and retail business in excess of $1.5 billion…”



Investors can view all of the TraderNotes and investment articles for free by visiting:

http://www.beaconequity.com/m



Join the fastest growing investor community at:

http://www.stocknetworkonline.com/



BeaconEquity.com’s Market News is one of the fastest growing small cap blogs in the investment community. Beacon is the authority on research in the small cap sector, and our analysts strive each day to find the stocks that are poised to be the biggest movers before the rest of the market is aware of them.



We encourage investors to subscribe to our FREE newsletter filled with daily trading ideas by visiting: http://www.BeaconEquity.com/m



BeaconEquity.com is one of the industry’s largest small cap research providers. Beacon strives to provide a balanced view of many promising small cap companies that would otherwise fall under the radar of the typical Wall Street investor. We provide investors with an excellent first step in their research and due diligence by providing daily trading ideas, and consolidating the publicly available information available on them. For more information on Beacon Research, please visit: http://www.BeaconEquity.com



Beacon Equity Research Disclosure



The analysts contributing to this report do not hold any shares of China Education Alliance Inc. (OTCBB: CEUA). Additionally, the analysts contributing to this report certify that the views expressed herein accurately reflect the analysts' personal views as to the subject securities and issuers. The analyst(s) writing this report recognize and aspire to all of the CFA Institute Guidelines for Independent Research. Beacon Equity Research (“Beacon”) certifies that no part of the analysts' compensation was, is, or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendation or views expressed by the analysts in the report. This report is based on data obtained from sources we believe to be reliable, but is not guaranteed as to accuracy and does not purport to be complete. As such, the report should not be construed as advice designed to meet the particular investment needs of any investor. Any opinions expressed herein are subject to change.

