BeaconEquity.com Issues TraderNotes on DGLP, NTRS, BKUNA, DENN, TSFG, JBLU, BPOP, STSA

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2008 -- Today’s TraderNotes include: DigitalPost Interactive Inc. (OTCBB: DGLP), Northern Trust Corp. (Nasdaq: NTRS), BankUnited Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: BKUNA), Denny's Corp. (Nasdaq: DENN), The South Financial Group Inc. (Nasdaq: TSFG), JetBlue Airways Corp. (Nasdaq: JBLU), Popular Inc. (Nasdaq: BPOP), and Sterling Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: STSA).



“DigitalPost Interactive Inc. (DGLP) shares jumped 17% to 13 cents Thursday morning, spurred by the company’s successful progression toward becoming a leader in digital photo storage solutions. DigitalPost provides high-end interactive platforms, family destination Web sites and tools that enable users to securely share and preserve their photos, videos, message boards, directories, calendars and family stories in the United States...



“DigitalPost recently announced the company continues on a path of positive growth, fueled by strategic new partnerships, more efficient marketing efforts, and strong conversion rates for its subscription-based digital media-sharing platform…”



“Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) shares lost nearly 5% Thursday morning, trading at $72.76. Northern Trust operates as the holding company for The Northern Trust Company (bank) that provides a range of banking and financial services in the United States and internationally...



“Northern Trust recently said strong fees from its trust and investment management business fueled growth of 4 percent in its second-quarter profit…



“Quarterly profit rose to $215.6 million, or 96 cents per share, from $206.9 million, or 92 cents per share, in the same quarter a year earlier. Revenue rose 24 percent to $1.09 billion from $882.4 million…”



Beacon Equity Research Disclosure



The analysts contributing to this report do not hold any shares of DigitalPost Interactive Inc. (OTCBB: DGLP). Additionally, the analysts contributing to this report certify that the views expressed herein accurately reflect the analysts' personal views as to the subject securities and issuers. The analyst(s) writing this report recognize and aspire to all of the CFA Institute Guidelines for Independent Research. Beacon Equity Research (“Beacon”) certifies that no part of the analysts' compensation was, is, or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendation or views expressed by the analysts in the report. Beacon Equity Research and its affiliates have been compensated a total of forty thousand shares from a non-controlling third party (One World Strategies Inc.) for enrollment of DGLP in its research program and other services. This report is based on data obtained from sources we believe to be reliable, but is not guaranteed as to accuracy and does not purport to be complete. As such, the report should not be construed as advice designed to meet the particular investment needs of any investor. Any opinions expressed herein are subject to change.

