BeaconEquity.com issues TraderNotes on Educational Stocks: CEUA, STRA, APEI, DV, APOL, LRN, CPLA, ESI

Frisco, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2008 -- Today’s TraderNotes include: China Education Alliance Inc. (OTCBB: CEUA), Strayer Education Inc. (Nasdaq: STRA), American Public Education Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI), DeVry Inc. (NYSE: DV), Apollo Group Inc. (Nasdaq: APOL), K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), Capella Education Company (Nasdaq: CPLA) and ITT Educational Services Inc. (NYSE: ESI)



“China Education Alliance Inc. (CEUA) shares closed yesterday at $2.75, maintaining the price Tuesday morning. China Education is a leading educational service company offering high-quality online education materials and onsite training and tutoring to families, provincial education officials, administrators, schools and teachers in China...



“China Education recently posted strong financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2008. Revenue in the first quarter increased 31.9 percent to $4.1 million from $3.1 million in the prior year, driven by strong growth in both the training center business and online education business…”



“Strayer Education Inc. (STRA) shares slipped nearly 2 percent to $212.28 just after Tuesday’s opening bell. Strayer Education, through its subsidiary, Strayer University Inc., offers various academic programs in traditional classroom courses, as well as through Internet…



“For the first quarter of 2008, the company generated $97 million in revenue, an increase of 21 percent compared to the same period in 2007, as a result of average enrollment growth of 16 percent and a 5 percent tuition increase at the beginning of 2008. Net income increased 25 percent to $24 million in the first quarter of 2008 compared to the same period in 2007, while diluted earnings per share increased 26 percent to $1.64 in the first quarter of 2008 compared to $1.30 in the same period in 2007…”



Investors can view all of the TraderNotes and investment articles for free by visiting:

http://www.beaconequity.com/m



Join the fastest growing investor community at:

http://www.stockhideout.com/



BeaconEquity.com’s Market News is one of the fastest growing small cap blogs in the investment community. Beacon is the authority on research in the small cap sector, and our analysts strive each day to find the stocks that are poised to be the biggest movers before the rest of the market is aware of them.



We encourage investors to subscribe to our FREE newsletter filled with daily trading ideas by visiting: http://www.BeaconEquity.com/m



BeaconEquity.com is one of the industry’s largest small cap research providers. Beacon strives to provide a balanced view of many promising small cap companies that would otherwise fall under the radar of the typical Wall Street investor. We provide investors with an excellent first step in their research and due diligence by providing daily trading ideas, and consolidating the publicly available information available on them. For more information on Beacon Research, please visit: http://www.BeaconEquity.com



Beacon Equity Research Disclosure



The analysts contributing to this report do not hold any shares of China Education Alliance Inc. (OTCBB: CEUA). Additionally, the analysts contributing to this report certify that the views expressed herein accurately reflect the analysts' personal views as to the subject securities and issuers. The analyst(s) writing this report recognize and aspire to all of the CFA Institute Guidelines for Independent Research. Beacon Equity Research (“Beacon”) certifies that no part of the analysts' compensation was, is, or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendation or views expressed by the analysts in the report. Beacon and its affiliates have been compensated a total of three thousand seven hundred fifty dollars from Hanover Financial for enrollment of CEUA in its research program and other services. This report is based on data obtained from sources we believe to be reliable, but is not guaranteed as to accuracy and does not purport to be complete. As such, the report should not be construed as advice designed to meet the particular investment needs of any investor. Any opinions expressed herein are subject to change.

