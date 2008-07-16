BeaconEquity.com Issues TraderNotes on EPEX, LEVP, SANM, CHINA, TASR, TUES, BRCM, EXEL

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2008 -- Today’s TraderNotes include: Edge Petroleum Corp. (Nasdaq: EPEX), Lev Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCBB: LEVP), Sanmina-SCI Corp. (Nasdaq: SANM), CDC Corp. (Nasdaq: CHINA), TASER International Inc. (Nasdaq: TASR), Tuesday Morning Corp. (Nasdaq: TUES), Broadcom Corp. (Nasdaq: BRCM) and Exelixis Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL).



“Edge Petroleum Corp. (EPEX) shares fell 4% to $5.30 Wednesday afternoon. Edge Petroleum, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States...



“Recently, Edge Petroleum and privately held Chaparral Energy Inc. announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement that provides for Chaparral to acquire Edge Petroleum in an all-stock transaction. Through the merger, Chaparral will become a publicly traded company…”



“Lev Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LEVP) shares surged 28.65% yesterday to $2.38, falling nearly 3% to $2.32 Thursday afternoon. Yesterday’s activity followed ViroPharma Inc.’s announcement it agreed to acquire Lev Pharmaceuticals for $442.9 million in cash and stock. Lev Pharmaceuticals, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products for the treatment of inflammatory diseases....



“Lev Pharmaceuticals also announced it has entered into a letter agreement with the Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation (Sanquin), authorizing Lev to file for European marketing authorization of its lead product candidate, Cinryze [C1 inhibitor (human)], for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE), also known as C1 inhibitor deficiency…”



