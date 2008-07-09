BeaconEquity.com Issues TraderNotes on ETFC, ENG, CORS, NYNY, NURO, EXAC, ALTI, BWEN

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/09/2008 -- Today’s TraderNotes include: E*TRADE Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: ETFC), ENGlobal Corp. (Nasdaq; ENG), Corus Bankshares Inc. (Nasdaq: CORS), Empire Resorts Inc. (Nasdaq; NYNY), NeuroMetrix Inc. (Nasdaq: NURO), Exactech Inc. (Nasdaq: EXAC), Altair Nanotechnologies Inc. (Nasdaq: ALTI), and Broadwind Energy Inc. (OTCBB: BWEN).



“E*TRADE Financial Corp. (ETFC) shares fell nearly 3% to $3.25 just after the opening bell Wednesday. E*TRADE, through its subsidiaries, offers financial solutions to retail and institutional customers worldwide…



“E*TRADE recently said it further reduced its debt during the second quarter in an effort to lower its leverage ratio and debt service requirements. According to the company, it reduced debt by $95.8 million during the second quarter through a series of debt-for-equity exchanges. E*TRADE has cut its debt by $155.8 million in 2008…”



“ENGlobal Corp. (ENG) shares slightly climbed Wednesday morning, trading at $13.66. ENGlobal, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and professional services principally to the energy sector in the United States and internationally…



“For the three months ended March 31, 2008, ENGlobal reported net income of 15 cents per diluted share. The company also reported its first quarter 2008 revenue increased 20% to a record $98.2 million, and net income increased 27% to approximately $4.0 million, when compared to the prior year period…”



