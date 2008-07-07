BeaconEquity.com Issues TraderNotes on GOOG, FITB, PENN, RDN, RAD, TRID, ATML, AATI

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2008 -- Today’s TraderNotes include: Google Inc. (Nasdaq: GOOG), Fifth Third Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FITB), Penn National Gaming Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN), Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN), Rite Aid Corp. (NYSE: RAD), Trident Microsystems Inc. (Nasdaq: TRID), Atmel Corp. (Nasdaq: ATML) and Advanced Analogic Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AATI).



“Google Inc. (GOOG) shares inched nearly 2% to $545.30 just after Monday’s opening bell. Google, a technology company, maintains index of Web sites and other online content for users, advertisers, Google network members, and other content providers. Its automated search technology helps users to obtain instant access to relevant information from its online index…



“Recently, Google tackled the new issue of online privacy after a U.S. judge ordered YouTube, its online video site, to hand over records detailing the viewing habits of its millions of users…



“The order from the judge will force YouTube to hand over computer logs that contain information that could be used to identify the videos viewed by YouTube users and, potentially, the computers on which they were viewed…”



“Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) shares rose nearly 2% to $10.56 Monday morning. The diversified financial services holding company recently announced several initiatives intended to strengthen its capital position, including the potential sale of certain noncore assets…



“According to some experts, Fifth Third's processing-solutions segment, which includes Fifth Third's merchant-acquiring franchise and the Jeanie electronic funds transfer (EFT) network, is a potential asset that is not being fully valued by the market, whose value could be monetized through either a sale or some form of equity offering…”



