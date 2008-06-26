BeaconEquity.com Issues TraderNotes on GYGC, BIDU, DRYS, SPLS, LVLT, MCGC, BONT, IONA

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2008 -- Today’s TraderNotes include: Guyana Gold Corp. (Pink Sheets: GYGC), Baidu.com Inc. (Nasdaq: BIDU), DryShips Inc. (Nasdaq: DRYS), Staples Inc. (Nasdaq: SPLS), Level 3 Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: LVLT), MCG Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: MCGC), Bon-Ton Stores Inc. (Nasdaq: BONT) and IONA Technologies PLC (Nasdaq: IONA)



“Guyana Gold Corp. (GYGC) shares closed yesterday jumped nearly 14 percent to 41 cents Thursday morning. Guyana Gold is a junior mineral exploration company focused on gold mining operations in the Latin American nation of Guyana.



“Guyana Gold recently announced a joint venture proposal with its partner, Octagon Mining Corp., to acquire additional gold claims in the Barima-Waini region of Guyana.



“Guyana Gold also announced its plans to further develop its Port Kaituma gold project, which is also located in Guyana. Guyana Gold's proposed joint venture with Octagon Mining Corp. to further develop the Port Kaituma project will expand the company's land position, create operating synergies, increase revenue opportunities, accelerate the recovery of capital costs and extend mine life…”



“Baidu.com Inc. (BIDU) shares slipped 3 percent to $321.51 Thursday morning. Baidu.com, through its subsidiaries, provides Chinese language Internet search services primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a Chinese language search platform, which consists of Web sites and online application software; and Baidu Union, a network of third-party Web sites and software applications.



“Its products include Baidu Web Search that allows users to locate information, products, and services using Chinese language search terms; Baidu Post Bar and Baidu Knows, which provides users with a query-based searchable community; and Baidu News that provides links to local, national, and international news.”



The analysts contributing to this report do not hold any shares of Guyana Gold Corp. (Pink Sheets: GYGC). Additionally the analysts contributing to this report certify that the views expressed herein accurately reflect the analysts' personal views as to the subject securities and issuers. The analyst(s) writing this report recognize and aspire to all of the CFA Institute Guidelines for Independent Research. Beacon Equity Research (“Beacon”) certifies that no part of the analysts' compensation was, is, or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendation or views expressed by the analysts in the report. Beacon Equity Resources and its affiliates have been compensated a total of forty five thousand dollars from Alex Consulting for enrollment of GYGC in its research program and other services. This report is based on data obtained from sources we believe to be reliable, but is not guaranteed as to accuracy and does not purport to be complete. As such, the report should not be construed as advice designed to meet the particular investment needs of any investor. Any opinions expressed herein are subject to change.

